Book sales returning to library

The first social distancing book sale will be held by the Friends of the Beatrice Public Library during regular hours through Sunday, Aug. 16. Children’s books and paperbacks will be located in the Sargent Conference Room. All other sale items will be in the Price Meeting Room. Mask use is encouraged.

According to Sharon Karas, Coordinator of the Friends group, “The Library was not able to have their usual National Library Week Book Sale in April, and they spent a lot of the time when they were closed to the public in evaluating the books in their collection. We have also received a large number of gift books since our last book sale in February, so there will be a lot available.” Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 2:00-5:00 p.m. For more information about the book sale, contact the Library at www.beatrice.ne.gov/library or 402-223-3584.