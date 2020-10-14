Bound for nationals

Erin Oldemeyer joined 4-H when she was in the second grade.
After nine years, multiple projects, camps and clinics, she has earned a trip to the National 4-H Congress.
“I wanted to be like my brothers,” said Erin.
Her parents, Brad and Cindy, farm near Firth. Erin has two older brothers, Adam, 21, and Daniel, 19, and a younger sister, Faith, 15.
“They have always supported all four of us kids in our 4-H projects and our interests in agriculture,” said Erin.
Throughout the past nine years, Erin has shown cattle and her horse, baked, given speeches, sewed and participated in modeling.
“My favorite project has probably been learning to sew. Bev Doeschot, our 4-H Club Leader, is phenomenal. She taught me to sew and I especially like working on the Quilts of Valor projects,” said Erin. “It’s been an intergenerational project and it’s so great when we get to present the quilts to the veterans. It’s nice to be able to honor them for their sacrifice.
“I now realize that I stayed in 4-H because it has taught me about things that hardly anyone else would know like how to sew a quilt or bake cookies from scratch."
In October 2019, Erin completed an application in College and Career Readiness for the 2020 National 4-H Congress trip.
“I have had a lot of great role models because I’ve been a part of 4-H too," she said. "Bev Doeschot is a great teacher and Jane Esau, just to name a few. So many people, including my parents have modeled the importance of hard work.
“Being in 4-H I have noticed all the volunteers, club leaders and everyone that makes 4-H happen. They have done so much and as I continue to get older I see that if I want to pour back into the program like the people who have helped me.”
Bev Doeschot, leader for Norris Neighbors, said the Erin has always been a hard worker.
“The entire Oldemeyer family works hard,” said Doeschot.
National 4-H Congress is a five-day event that engages high school aged 4-H members in leadership citizenship, global awareness, and inclusion. Participants not only have the opportunity to participate in state-of-the-art educational workshops and hear from world-renowned speakers, they are also able to network with other 4-H members from across the United States.
Usually held in Atlanta, Georgia in November, it has been postponed for one year due to Covid-19.
“When I get to go in November 2021, I’m looking forward to meeting new people from around the United States. I’m sure I will learn new things and of course, networking,” said Erin. “I’m so excited.”
Erin is a Junior at Norris High School. She is active in FFA and her church and her 4-H Club, Norris Neighbors. She plans to attend college and major in agronomy or ag business.
“It will be something in agriculture,” said Erin.
