Bound for nationals

Erin Oldemeyer joined 4-H when she was in the second grade.

After nine years, multiple projects, camps and clinics, she has earned a trip to the National 4-H Congress.

“I wanted to be like my brothers,” said Erin.

Her parents, Brad and Cindy, farm near Firth. Erin has two older brothers, Adam, 21, and Daniel, 19, and a younger sister, Faith, 15.

“They have always supported all four of us kids in our 4-H projects and our interests in agriculture,” said Erin.

Throughout the past nine years, Erin has shown cattle and her horse, baked, given speeches, sewed and participated in modeling.

“My favorite project has probably been learning to sew. Bev Doeschot, our 4-H Club Leader, is phenomenal. She taught me to sew and I especially like working on the Quilts of Valor projects,” said Erin. “It’s been an intergenerational project and it’s so great when we get to present the quilts to the veterans. It’s nice to be able to honor them for their sacrifice.

“I now realize that I stayed in 4-H because it has taught me about things that hardly anyone else would know like how to sew a quilt or bake cookies from scratch."