Boy's State representative announced

DeWitt American Legion Post #212 and Plymouth American Legion Post #243, jointly, are pleased to announce the selection of Jackson McNitt, a junior at Tri-County High School as their Boys' State representative.

Jackson will attend Boys' State at the University of Nebraska, downtown campus, June 5-11 and join nearly 225 other high school juniors from across Nebraska participating in the the American Legion Cornhusker Boys' State Program.

American Legion Cornhusker Boys' State is set up as functional "51"state and each learns how government subdivisions operate by actually doing the job. Participants will campaign for offices, hold elections, take part in band and chorus, compete in athletics, and be involved in other varied activities as part of the citizenship training program.

Special lectures and addresses will be delivered by experienced public officials and professional leaders throughout Nebraska. National acclaimed motivational speakers are also scheduled to address the entire group. Invitations have been sent to the Governor and Secretary of State for special appearances this year's program.

Since its inception in 1919, The American Legion has been a key advocate for veterans' benefits, and a strong nation defense with focus on quality-of-life issues for those serving the today's armed forces

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0