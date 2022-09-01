 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BPS receives donation

Paul and Traci Garnett (Froscheiser), Clark Ribble, BHS Head Boys Basketball Coach, and a host of students who will get the benefit of new equipment donated this year.

 Courtesy photo

With the start of the school year, there are always plenty of new pencils, pens, and notebooks donated, but Beatrice Public Schools was the recipient of some larger equipment to help the kids enjoy their school year. 

Paul and Traci Garnett (Froscheiser) from Garnett Investments donated approximately $70,000-$80,000 dollars of Physical Education Equipment to be used by the School. Equipment ranged from ProStyle Adjustable Basketball Hoops, to Indoor Elite System Volleyball Standards and Judge’s Platforms to upgraded ball carts, floor matting for weight rooms and much more. Many of the Adjustable hoops are in place at the elementary schools, while the Volleyball Standards Equipment will be utilized once the new Elementary School is finished. 

