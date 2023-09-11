Beatrice Public Schools received a $2,000 grant to help establish and promote a new FFA chapter. The grant is provided through FCSAmerica’s Working Here Fund.

The Working Here Fund grant will help the chapter purchase a banner, signs for livestock shows, and items for students.

“The tools this funding will provide will educate the public and those at school,” said Dave Barnard, FFA Advisor. “Our community is based in agriculture, so we’re excited for this program to promote ag career exploration and readiness.”

The chapter received its charter in August and programming began with the start of the school year.

“Many of us at FCSAmerica grew up in agriculture and continue to farm. We know first-hand the value of ag education and are proud to support FFA,” said Ryan Coleman, regional vice president of retail operations at FCSAmerica’s Beatrice office.

Beatrice Public Schools is one of 138 organizations to receive a Working Here Fund grant in the second quarter of 2023. FCSAmerica awarded $601,040 during the latest grant cycle ending June 30, 2023.