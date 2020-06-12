BPS talks time clocks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hourly employees of Beatrice Public Schools may have a new process of clocking in and out after the Board of Education discussed purchasing a new time clock system.

BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander discussed the $11,700 proposal, which would include five time clocks.

He said that currently, hourly employees track their hours on their phones. While workers are supposed to track their hours daily, Alexander said many wait until the end of the week to enter their information.

“Currently, they do that on their phones and I think there’s a better way to collect that data, and that data is time and attendance tracker,” Alexander said. “The smart clock would be a clock that would be located either in the break room or another convenient place in the building where hourly employees would come in and they would have a proximity scanner with a key fob they would swipe.”

The five clocks would be installed at all BPS schools with the exception of the preschool, initially, which Alexander said has fewer hourly employees during the summer.

In addition to being more accurate, Alexander predicts scanning a key fob would be easier than entering hours manually on a phone.