BPS talks time clocks

Hourly employees of Beatrice Public Schools may have a new process of clocking in and out after the Board of Education discussed purchasing a new time clock system.
BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander discussed the $11,700 proposal, which would include five time clocks.
He said that currently, hourly employees track their hours on their phones. While workers are supposed to track their hours daily, Alexander said many wait until the end of the week to enter their information.
“Currently, they do that on their phones and I think there’s a better way to collect that data, and that data is time and attendance tracker,” Alexander said. “The smart clock would be a clock that would be located either in the break room or another convenient place in the building where hourly employees would come in and they would have a proximity scanner with a key fob they would swipe.”
The five clocks would be installed at all BPS schools with the exception of the preschool, initially, which Alexander said has fewer hourly employees during the summer.
In addition to being more accurate, Alexander predicts scanning a key fob would be easier than entering hours manually on a phone.
“What we want to be able to do is have it be more accurate than it could be a week later after they put it in,” he said. “It’s an easier clock in and out system for employees. In my opinion as an end user of the system, it’s going to be easier for me to remember to swipe my key fob every day in front of the proximity scanner than it is to remember to log in on my phone. It’s going to be more accurate that way.”
He said the system would also be less work for IT employees, though a drawback could be resistance from employees.
“It’s a change, and when you make a change sometimes not all employees like that change,” Alexander said. “I hope that most of them will see the benefit to this as being something that doesn’t require them to recall what they did on Monday on Friday when they’re putting their time in.”
Board member Erin Chadwick supported the ideas during Monday’s regular meeting, saying it would also make the district more accountable for public funds.
“I think it’s a great idea when you’re paying people with taxpayer money,” she said. “It helps us to be more transparent in how we’re spending it and if it keeps times more accurate, I think it’s a good idea.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!