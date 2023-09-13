FEDERAL CHARGES: Five former Memphis police officers were charged Tuesday with federal civil rights violations in the violent beating death of Tyre Nichols as they continue to fight second-degree murder charges in state courts arising from the January killing.

COVID BOOSTERS: Most Americans should get an updated COVID-19 vaccine, which should be available this week, health officials said Tuesday after advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the new shots for everyone 6 months and older.

CHILD CARE: Democrats in Congress were set to introduce legislation Wednesday for a new round of money to keep the nation's child care industry afloat, saying thousands of programs are at risk of closing when federal pandemic relief runs out this month.

MANHUNT: Escaped murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante stole a rifle from a garage and fled a homeowner's gunfire, authorities said Tuesday as police closed roads in a rural stretch of southeastern Pennsylvania, told residents to lock their doors and set up a new search area in the nearly 2-week-old manhunt.

TRUMP CASES: Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted Tuesday at an Eastern Economic Forum gathering that the criminal cases against former President Donald Trump are political revenge that show the fundamental corruption of the United States.

EMBARGO: Poland's government on Tuesday called on the European Union to extend the embargo on imports of Ukrainian grain beyond an end-of-week deadline to protect Polish farmers from a glut in their home markets.