Broadband expansioncompleted

Diller Telephone / Diode Communications is pleased to announce completion of its latest fiber optic broadband project in Gage and Jefferson counties of southeast Nebraska.

Diode Communications, in partnership with the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program has expanded fiber broadband service capable of 1 Gig broadband packages to 70 rural households in the project area called "North Ellis". This project includes 26 miles of buried fiber optic cable. Customers being served are located in Blakely and Lincoln townships of Gage County and Plymouth township of Jefferson County.

"DTC/Diode is happy to expand our fiber broadband footprint in unserved and underserved areas of Gage and Jefferson counties in partnership with the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program. As a local, longtime telecom services provider we take pride in the opportunities to build out broadband to our neighbors," said Randy Sandman, President of Diller Telephone/Diode Communications.

DTC/Diode offers packages at affordable rates to the community and is a proud participant in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program and Lifeline program. DTC/Diode Communications looks forward to pursuing future grant funding to further expand fiber broadband access in Gage and Jefferson counties. For more information please visit www.diodecom.net.

About Diller Telephone/Diode Communications: Diller Telephone Company is a local telecommunications carrier operating in the four exchanges of Diller, Odell, Harbine and Virginia in southeast Nebraska since 1899.