Meet Brodie-5 yr old male black dachshund mix. Owner surrendered. College daughter acquired the little guy & couldn’t keep him-so... View on PetFinder
Brodie
A grand jury found no wrongdoing on the part of Beatrice police after a suspect was shot and killed by an officer earlier this year.
A woman is in stable condition at a Lincoln hospital after being shot in the leg Wednesday evening.
A Beatrice residence was damaged following a weekend fire.
After the death of former player Devin Chandler and last week's loss to Iowa, Wisconsin is searching for answers on and off the field as they prepare for Nebraska.
Where is Nebraska going? As the strange 2022 season has slipped from interesting to sobering, we know where it’s been, writes Sam McKewon. Saturday’s loss served almost like a summary statement.
The NGage economic development group recently presented three area daycares with funds to increase childcare capacity as part of the Communiti…
Superintendent Jason Alexander received a portion of his annual evaluation during the regular Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education meeti…
Billy Guy's friends describe him as one of the hardest workers they know, but now its their turn to help their friend in need.
'On the chunky side' — Nebraska mountain lion ends 700-mile trip with ticks, scars and a few extra pounds
For now, the Nebraska mountain lion is living in an enclosure originally built to house leopards confiscated from a meth lab.