Broken Arrow Farm west of Filley offers a variety of vegetables and produce throughout the Farmer’s Market season in Beatrice.

Owner Riley Reinke said he is passionate about producing clean local food.

“Having grown up around conventional agriculture being an organic specialty crop grower sure was not something I expected to do,” he said. “However, during my freshman year of engineering college I stumbled upon a book about organic mini-farming and that lit the spark that turned into transferring colleges and reading way too many books to count.”

In 2016 after doing a couple years of experimenting on a garden size scale Reinke decided to start Broken Arrow Farm.

“My aim is to cultivate human and environmental health through regenerative farming.”

Reinke said his main product line is vegetable produce.

“We raise all of our produce using farming methods that build, maintain, and balance soil fertility. All products are produced without pesticides, herbicides or any other synthetic chemicals.”

He also sells eggs.

“These are not your typical bland and pale yolk store bought eggs. Thanks to a local non-GMO feed, coupled with fresh pasture full of bugs and grubs our hens produce tasty, eggs with dark yolks that will make scrumptious omelets or add some extra flavor to your baked goods.”

Reinke also has bee hives and produces raw honey. He noted the bees are never treated or medicated. He does not feed sugar and uses only glass containers.

A new crop at the farm during the past year was popcorn.

“It turned out great. A mushroom type that is large and fluffy when popped,” he said.

A newsletter is offered with recipes and product information.

“Our products are available through several convenient options, including farmer’s market on Thursday in Beatrice and Lincoln on Sunday, farm partner program, and on farm sales.”

More information can be found on the Broken Arrow Farm Facebook page or at http://www.brokenarrowfm.com.