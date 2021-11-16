Bruce promoted to Cedarwood administrator

Becky Bruce, LPN, has been promoted to administrator of Cedarwood assisted living from her position as director of resident services.

Bruce has been director of resident services at Cedarwood since Nov. 14, 2004. Her promotion was effective Nov. 11. Dr. Burke Kline, DHA, CHFP, FACH, Jefferson Community Health & Life CEO, had served as interim administrator since Deb Sutton, RN, left for another position on Nov. 3.

“Becky has been an excellent advocate for our tenants and leader for our staff during her tenure as director of resident services. I was pleased to promote her to administrator,” Kline said.

Bruce earned her administrator license in January. She is currently taking classes to get her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She is honored and excited for the opportunity.

“It’s a huge honor for me to lead the people who have been my team for all these years. We have such an excellent team of caregivers. I’m very proud of my role and that we get admissions from all over Nebraska because they hear that we are a great place to live,” Bruce said. “I have a lot of ideas to continue to grow our homelike atmosphere and benefit the tenants. I want to make sure all of our tenants feel like this is home.”

She said she looks forward to continuing what has always been the best part of her work: “relationships with tenants, their families, and our staff members.”

She said Cedarwood currently has 45 tenants. Only 6 of the 50 units are currently available. She has been part of Cedarwood since its first year.

Cedarwood opened in January 2004 with 42 units as Fairbury’s first licensed assisted living facility. An addition in 2013 brought the total living units to 50. The facility remains Fairbury’s only licensed assisted living facility.

“It has also been wonderful to watch Cedarwood grow and be so valuable to our community,” Bruce said.

Bruce is a Fairbury native and graduate of Fairbury High School. She and her husband, Mick Bruce, who is employed at JCH&L, have three sons. She is the daughter of Galen and Laurel Napier of Fairbury. Prior to working at Cedarwood, she worked for 9 years at The Ambassador in Lincoln on the ventilator unit.

Bruce can be reached directly at Cedarwood at 402-729-6883. Anyone interested in a tour or more information on living at Cedarwood can call the main number at 402-729-6100.

