Brunow Honored As JCH&L’s Caring Kind for 2020

Amber Brunow, infection preventionist, was recognized as Jefferson Community Health & Life’s Caring Kind employee for 2020.
Brunow has been employed at JCH&L for five years. She has been the infection preventionist for three years, and previously worked in the laboratory. She strives diligently to keep patients, residents, customers and the community safe and healthy. She was nominated by many fellow staff members for her work in keeping everyone healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic – all while showing everyone the utmost in care and consideration.
Nominators said Brunow takes great pride in keeping our community safe, and does so in a positive way with a smile on her face. She has been amazing and shown positive actions and kindness through it all. She has demonstrated strong leadership, dedication and teamwork during a time of chaos and uncertainty. She is humble and shows she cares for each and every one of us. She is quick to respond when she is needed, answers every question to the best of her ability, keeps everyone informed, always makes time for you, and has kept her poise and grace even with the stress of the situation. She steps up to help anytime and anywhere. Besides leading JCH&L’s response, she has called patients with results, helped with testing (even in other communities), and got JCH&L set up for TestNebraska. Not all infection preventionists go to these lengths.
“We are so proud of Amber’s leadership and care. She is one of so many JCH&L employees who show the teamwork, dedication and spirit that enhance patient care which is recognized by this award,” said Burke Kline, DHA, JCH&L CEO. “We are proud to have her represent us this year as our ‘Caring Kind’ employee.”
Annually, the Nebraska Association of Hospitals and Health Systems encourages each health center to select one employee to represent their hospital or health center as the Caring Kind employee. Although there will be no Nebraska Hospital Association convention this year, each hospital’s Caring Kind employee will be honored with an award plaque and booklet listing all recipients for this year. NHA will create a web-based slide show of the Caring Kind recipients that will run on the NHA website, nebraskahospitals.org, in November.
The Caring Kind recognizes employees who “exemplify the teamwork, dedication and spirit that create a positive work environment and enhance patient care.”
Brunow was honored by her facility with a “walk-through open house,” allowing her fellow co-workers to congratulate her and celebrate with her in COVID-appropriate fashion.
“The Caring Kind Award has truly become a rich tradition for the NHA and our members. The recipients demonstrate a level of kindness, caring, dedication and commitment to their patients that goes above and beyond,” said NHA President Laura J. Redoutey, FACHE.
