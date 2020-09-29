Brunow Honored As JCH&L’s Caring Kind for 2020

Brunow has been employed at JCH&L for five years. She has been the infection preventionist for three years, and previously worked in the laboratory. She strives diligently to keep patients, residents, customers and the community safe and healthy. She was nominated by many fellow staff members for her work in keeping everyone healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic – all while showing everyone the utmost in care and consideration.

Nominators said Brunow takes great pride in keeping our community safe, and does so in a positive way with a smile on her face. She has been amazing and shown positive actions and kindness through it all. She has demonstrated strong leadership, dedication and teamwork during a time of chaos and uncertainty. She is humble and shows she cares for each and every one of us. She is quick to respond when she is needed, answers every question to the best of her ability, keeps everyone informed, always makes time for you, and has kept her poise and grace even with the stress of the situation. She steps up to help anytime and anywhere. Besides leading JCH&L’s response, she has called patients with results, helped with testing (even in other communities), and got JCH&L set up for TestNebraska. Not all infection preventionists go to these lengths.