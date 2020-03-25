Bryan's first day of drive-thru testing goes 'very smoothly'

Lincoln's first attempt at a drive-thru coronavirus testing clinic seemed to go smoother than many others around the country.

Bryan Health began the clinic at 2 p.m. Tuesday at its LifePointe location south of 27th Street and Pine Lake Road. An hour into it, things were orderly, with about four or five cars waiting in the registration line, said Edgar Bumanis, director of public relations and marketing at Bryan Health.

After registration, cars pulled underneath large tents so that nurses in full protective gear could collect specimens for a battery of tests without the patients getting out of their vehicles.

Bumanis said Bryan tested 54 people in the drive-thru clinic Tuesday, which is about the number it estimated it could handle.

There were no hourlong waits or people being turned away, which has happened in other states.

"For something we've not had a lot of experience with, it's going very smoothly," Bumanis said midway through the four-hour testing window.

People getting a drive-thru test had to first go through a screening either with their doctor or through Bryan's ezVisit telehealth service, get an order for a test and schedule an appointment.