Burkley Fitness Center classes resume

JCH&L Burkley Fitness Center will begin offering some classes again the week of Sept. 28, with some changes. Classes resuming include Body Pump, Armchair Aerobics, Circuit Training, Senior Yoga, and Tai Chi.
For all classes, social distancing will be a requirement, class sizes will be limited, instructors will wear masks (optional for participants), and staff will do extra cleaning. In some cases, reservations may be required. All participants will enter through the alternate entrance (north side of the basketball court), and will be screened. Please do not come if you are ill or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The basketball court remains closed to activities, and there will be no access for members or guests to the health center from the fitness center.
For details on the classes, please call the Burkley Fitness Center at 402-729-6139.
Members are encouraged to watch JCH&L’s Facebook, Twitter and website for updates, or call 402-729-6139 for more information.
