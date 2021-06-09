Burkley Fitness Center open to full capacity

JCH&L Burkley Fitness Center is open to full capacity, after operating with distancing, reduced class sizes, and other COVID precautions since late last year.

The fitness center is open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Zumba Class will begin again on Monday, July 5. Zumba will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Fitness Center participants must still pass a screening when entering, including temperature and questions about any COVID symptoms or exposure to COVID. Masking is optional for fitness center participants. Fitness Center participants MUST mask and have a screened sticker if leaving from the fitness center to other parts of Jefferson Community Health & Life.

Participants are still asked to wipe down equipment after use, and are encouraged to use hand sanitizer before and after using equipment.

Staff members continue to clean machines regularly.

“Throughout the pandemic we have been working hard to keep our members and staff safe,” said Craig Bontrager, fitness center director. “We are happy that our county is in the green risk dial and that we are able to loosen restrictions for our participants.”

Jefferson Community Health & Life will continue to monitor the county numbers and risk dial.

