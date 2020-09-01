Burkley Fitness Center to offer armchair aerobics

JCH&L Burkley Fitness Center will begin offering Armchair Aerobics outside. The class will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. in an outdoor area just north of the fitness center.
Participants will be screened outside near the class location. The class will be set up with appropriate social distancing and Burkley Fitness Center staff will take care of sanitizing all equipment. Masks will be optional for participants during the outdoor class. Instructor Craig Bontrager will wear a mask.
Guest passes will be available.
This is the first group fitness class to restart since many changes were made due to COVID-19 precautions.
The class will be cancelled in case of inclement weather.
The fitness center is currently open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A number of COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.
· Users enter through an alternate entrance (through the basketball court.)
· All facility users are screened.
· Basketball court remains closed to activities.
· No access for members or guests to the health center from the fitness center.
Members are encouraged to watch JCH&L’s Facebook, Twitter and website for updates, or call 402-729-6139 for more information.
