Business fair to be held next month

The Beatrice Children’s Business Fair is an opportunity for children to become entrepreneurs for a day. They will set up their shops, interact with people, serve their customers, sell their products, make real money, and showcase their businesses to the community. We are planning on at least 27 businesses (over twice as many as last year!). They will be set up at booths (tables) around the inside of Vintage Venue. Customers can walk around and shop for items, such as jewelry, baked goods, crafts, flowers, and artwork. There will be a few judges who will give feedback to the young entrepreneurs on the strengths of their business and suggestions for improvement.

The event will be held Sunday, April 3 from 1-3 p.m. at Vintage Venue, 620 Court St. in Beatrice.

Everyone is invited to come and see these amazing entrepreneurs in action, shop, and support their endeavors. Shoppers should bring cash. (There is no admission to attend the fair.)

Children are given the opportunity to create a business, market it, sell their products, receive feedback, and make some money. This real-world opportunity integrates lessons in entrepreneurship, financial responsibility, math, leadership, social skills, and discovering their passion.

The reason why children so young should begin thinking about entrepreneurship is that it allows them to start planning what they want to do when they get older and start exploring different gifts and abilities they possess. We believe that each child has a God-given gift that can change the world in a profound way. It is our hope that we can help these children continue to learn that they can do hard things, be accountable, and, most importantly, find their calling in life that will help them change the world.

This event is hosted by Beatrice Christian Academy. It is our second annual event. We plan on continuing to host it every year as an annual event.

How did the Acton Children’s Business Fair get started? Jeff and Laura Sandefer and a few other families wanted to spark a sense of wonder and entrepreneurship in their children so they created the first Acton Children’s Business Fair in Austin, Texas, in 2007. That year, there were seven entrepreneurs and around 25 attendees. Now, there are over 115 entrepreneurs and 1,500 attendees at the Acton Children's Business Fair in Austin.

