BCH, Daily Sun partner to honor nurses

The past year has been a time of uncertainty thanks in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this time of uncertainty one thing we have been able to rely on is the passion and dependability of healthcare workers. More than ever, these workers deserve praise and recognition for all they do on a daily basis.

The Beatrice Daily Sun, in partnership with presenting sponsor Beatrice Community Hospital, plans to celebrate nurses who put others first and have made a significant impact in their community and on their patients.

Ten honorees will be featured in a special section and online in honor of National Nurses Week, on Saturday May 8.

“As part of National Nurses Week, BCH is proud to work with the Beatrice Daily Sun to recognize all the dedicated nurses and their tireless efforts to provide quality care in our local communities,” said Beatrice Community Hospital CEO Rick Haraldson.

Honorees will selected by a local, credible panel of judges. Nominations are open to the public through March 17.