BCH, Daily Sun partner to honor nurses

The past year has been a time of uncertainty thanks in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this time of uncertainty one thing we have been able to rely on is the passion and dependability of healthcare workers. More than ever, these workers deserve praise and recognition for all they do on a daily basis.
The Beatrice Daily Sun, in partnership with presenting sponsor Beatrice Community Hospital, plans to celebrate nurses who put others first and have made a significant impact in their community and on their patients.
Ten honorees will be featured in a special section and online in honor of National Nurses Week, on Saturday May 8.
“As part of National Nurses Week, BCH is proud to work with the Beatrice Daily Sun to recognize all the dedicated nurses and their tireless efforts to provide quality care in our local communities,” said Beatrice Community Hospital CEO Rick Haraldson.
Honorees will selected by a local, credible panel of judges. Nominations are open to the public through March 17.
“With the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to recognize, to honor and to show appreciation for those nurses and care teams on the front lines,” Haraldson said. “Whether in a hospital, physician clinic or nursing home or as a nurse working in home care, school or other setting, the pandemic highlighted the impact nurses have on the health and well-being of our communities. We are excited to be a presenting sponsor of this event, and invite everyone to consider nominating a nurse who made a difference in their lives during the past year.”
The public can nominate nurses for this honor at http://beatricedailysun.secondstreetapp.com/
“I’m always impressed by how much nurses love their jobs,” said Daily Sun publisher Patrick Ethridge. “They are saving lives, lending emotional support and taking care of our loved ones each and every day. I’m excited to partner with Beatrice Community Hospital on this project. We’re so fortunate to have BCH and all the amazing healthcare workers serving our citizens and I can’t wait to share some of their stories.”