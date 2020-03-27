Help is available

This week the Legislature moved very quickly to pass an emergency funding measure of around $86 million. This will allow the state to respond to the unprecedented demands of the COVID-19 virus on a number of levels. The two main targets of funding are health and the economy.

I encourage everyone to keep taking all the recommended precautions! If you have any medical questions, please go to the Department of Health website: dhhs.ne.gov. The Nebraska COVID-19 Information Line is (402) 552-6645.

If you are healthy and able, you might consider donating blood. Blood drives are NOT covered by orders restricting travel or public gatherings of more than 10 people and are considered an “essential activity,” as outlined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Eligible and healthy donors are strongly urged to make an appointment at redcrossblood.org to provide lifesaving blood products to patients.

The Small Business Administration offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years and are available to entities without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship. Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.