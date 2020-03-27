Nebraska sees a 'tidal wave' of unemployment claims

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Albin agreed and said the state will continue to see a "large number" of claims. But he said he's hoping his office will have absorbed most of the hit by the end of next week.

As bad as the state unemployment claims numbers were, Creighton economist Ernie Goss pointed out that they were not as bad as the national numbers.

Nebraska claims represented 1.5% of the total workforce, he said, while the national claims added up to 2.1% of the workforce.

While most companies are struggling, there are a few that are thriving in the face of the pandemic, among them, stores that sell groceries. Many of them are adding employees and also boosting pay and offering bonuses to current workers.

Among the stores announcing compensation boosts recently was Hy-Vee, which said Wednesday that it will pay all full- and part-time store employees a 10% bonus on all their hours worked from March 16-April 12.

Fareway Stores, which has a meat market in Lincoln, also said Wednesday that it would give a cash bonus to hourly workers under age 18 and provide additional paid leave to workers older than 18.

Gov. Pete Ricketts pointed out Thursday that state government agencies such as Corrections and Veterans Affairs also have numerous job openings.