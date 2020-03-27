SCC establishes emergency fund for students

The Southeast Community College Educational Foundation created the SCC COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund to support SCC students and their families who are in need of emergency funds as a result of the global COVID-19 health crisis.

Donations will support students struggling with hunger, lack of childcare, inability to pay for medical costs, housing, and other necessary bills such as electricity and heat. Donations will allow SCC to act quickly to student needs as they arise.

“SCC students, like all other community members, are experiencing significant barriers in their lives at this moment,” said Jack. J. Huck, Foundation Director. “In addition to basic living needs these students are completing their coursework for the semester in a remote setting, many times without the necessary support, technology, space and expertise. Short term emergency financial assistance can be of assistance in completing their coursework successfully for this semester.”

Gifts can be made through the following link:

