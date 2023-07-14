Join Master Naturalist and butterfly expert Jo Langabee and Natural Resource Specialist Jesse Bolli for a Butterfly Walk on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Homestead National Historical Park. The walk will begin at the Education Center. You are encouraged to bring water, and binoculars or a camera with zoom to help with the identification of the butterflies.

The tallgrass prairie ecosystem is home to many species of butterflies. Just this spring and summer Langabee has identified over 20 different species while walking the trails of Homestead – with your help we may be able to find even more species.

As always, admission to the park and to all park events is free. For information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402) 223-3514 or amber_kirkendall@nps.gov.

Remember, Homestead National Historical Park has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2023. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNHP) and Facebook (Homestead National Historical Park).