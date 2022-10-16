BVCA announces scholarship opportunities

Blue Valley Community Action (BVCA) Partnership is now accepting applications for their 2022‑2023 scholarship opportunities. All scholarships will be in the amount of $1,000 and can be used for tuition, books and fees associated with enrollment. Three scholarships will be awarded. BVCA Partnership will offer the following scholarships this year:

The “BVCA Partnership Scholarship” will be awarded to an individual planning to attend or currently attending a 4-year college.

The “BVCA Partnership Vocational Scholarship” will be awarded to an individual planning to attend or currently attending a 2-year or less program at a vocational college.

The “BVCA Partnership Southeast Community College Scholarship” will be awarded to an individual planning to attend or currently attending Southeast Community College.

Applicants must reside in BVCA Partnership’s service area, which includes Butler, Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Polk, Saline, Seward, Thayer and York Counties in Nebraska. Scholarship applications, guidelines and a listing of eligibility requirements may be obtained from area high school administrative or guidance counselor offices, or by contacting the BVCA Partnership Center in your area. Applications can also be downloaded from our website: www.bvca.net. For more information, contact Heather Lytle, BVCA’s Administrative Director, at (402) 729-2278 ext. 122. All applications must be received or postmarked on or before March 1, 2023.

Individuals wishing to donate to BVCA’s Scholarship Fund are asked to contact Heather Lytle or Shari Weber, BVCA’s CEO.