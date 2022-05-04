BVCA announces scholarship recipients

Blue Valley Community Action Partnership (BVCA) is pleased to announce the recipients of the “Blue Valley Community Action Partnership Scholarship," the “BVCA Partnership Vocational Scholarship” and the BVCA Partnership SCC Scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year.

These scholarships are awarded to individuals with diverse backgrounds. The selection committee, which is composed of members of the BVCA Partnership Board of Directors, takes into consideration such items as financial need, volunteerism, the applicant’s aspirations and goals for furthering their education. Scholarships can be used for tuition, books, and fees associated with enrollment. All scholarships are in the amount of $1,000.