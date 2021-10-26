 Skip to main content
Candidates announced for BVCA board

Six individuals are candidates for election to represent their region on Blue Valley Community Action Partnership’s (BVCA) Governing Board of Directors. Those elected will be seated in the Board’s Consumer Sector.

The Region I (consisting of Butler, Polk and York Counties) candidate is Luellen Schauer of Ulysses NE. Candidates in Region II (consisting of Gage, Saline and Seward Counties) include Shannon Dohmen of Beatrice NE, Kimberly Green of Seward NE, and Janet Whitehurst of Seward NE. Candidates in Region III (consisting of Fillmore, Jefferson and Thayer Counties) include Jennifer Clauson of Oak NE and James Edwards of Belvidere NE.

Those elected will represent the needs and concerns of low-income individuals and families residing in their region. They will be a voice for those who are facing critical issues and will participate in the development, planning, implementation and evaluation of BVCA’s programs.

In order to cast a ballot, individuals must be 18 years or older, reside in the region, and certify that their annual household income falls at or below the 125% poverty income guidelines (see chart). Ballots may be cast at the BVCA Centers in David City, Osceola, York, Beatrice, Crete, Seward, Geneva, Fairbury and Hebron. Elections will be held through Nov. 1, 2021.

