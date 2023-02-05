CAPPS Manufacturing of Cortland is celebrating 30 years of being in business in 2023. The equine dentistry tool business was started by Scott Capps on his farm near Clatonia.

A few of Scott’s friends who had been dental providers wanted him to find a better way to sharpen a blade, but he developed a more efficient hand-float tool for use on horses.

Owner Rich Capps said the business grew from that tool.

“At one point we were the largest manufacturer of equine dentistry tools in the world,” he said. “There’s a lot more competition now.”

The business has always been a family business.

“My dad was Scott’s first employee," he said." I started working part-time here in 1996. In 2010 my dad learned he had cancer and my first day here full-time was his last day working.”

In 2011 the company moved to Cortland. Rich said when Scott moved the business he wanted to be sure that it stayed in Gage County.

Rich and his wife, Rochelle, purchased the business in 2015. Currently there are seven employees with three that are not related.

“We all wear several different hats and do what we need to do.”

CAPPS Manufacturers now offers a full catalog of instruments with three distributors which are located in Chile, Australia and the Netherlands. They ship products throughout the world. Everything is made at the Cortland site.

Rich said there are several generations of machinist in his family.

“I always knew the type of work I wanted to do.”

“It’s definitely a niche market. I would be hard to break into the market now, but we take pride in the quality of our product and customer service.”

CAPPS Manufacturers travels to trade shows throughout the world. They plan to offer some specials later in the year to thank their customers for 30 years.