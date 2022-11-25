 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caregivers Support Group to meet

The Caregivers Support Group offered by the Alzheimer’s Association will meet on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. in the Jefferson Community Health & Life Clinic Conference Room.

The program will be a video “Navigating Hallucinations and Delusions” by HomeInstead.

Easiest access will be by parking in the H Street parking and entering through the JCH&L Main Entrance. Follow the signage to “Caregiver’s Support.”

The Caregiver’s Support Group is a program of the Alzheimer’s Association which started again in November after a break because of COVID. The group now typically meets on the second Thursday of each month in the JCH&L Clinic Conference Room. In December we will meet at 4 p.m.

The support group is designed for those who are caregivers and family members of those who have Alzheimer’s Disease or other dementias. The group provide an opportunity anyone interested to share their experiences with Alzheimer’s Disease and learn from other’s experiences. There is no cost, and no pre-registration required.

For more information, contact Lana Likens at Jefferson Community Health & Life at 402-729-6855.

