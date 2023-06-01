One of the most lauded and loved stars of stage and screen, Katharine Hepburn excelled at portraying sophisticated and independent women. TCM gives Hepburn the Star of the Month honors every Thursday in June with films spanning the 60-plus years of her illustrious career. The tribute starts tonight with some of the not-so-illustrious films from her "Box Office Poison" years, which began with the 1938 critically praised but commercially failing (and now a recognized screwball comedy classic) Bringing Up Baby (pictured), co-starring Cary Grant. Following that is Break of Hearts (1935), a drama also featuring Charles Boyer; Sylvia Scarlett (1935), a romantic comedy that marked Hepburn's first onscreen pairing with Grant and was helmed by her frequent director George Cukor; the 1936 historical drama Mary of Scotland, co-starring Fredric March and directed by John Ford; and Quality Street (1937), a period comedy that was the third of Hepburn's three collaborations with director George Stevens. The lineup concludes tomorrow morning with three of Hepburn's earliest films: Christopher Strong (1933), a drama directed by Dorothy Arzner that was Hepburn's second feature; the 1934 drama The Little Minister; and another 1934 drama, Spitfire, co-starring Robert Young and Ralph Bellamy.