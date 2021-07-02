 Skip to main content
Celebrate 90 years!
Celebrate 90 years!

Dot Cornelius

Dot Cornelius

Card shower to celebrate the 90th Birthday of Dot Cornelius on July 9. Please send your birthday wishes to Dot at Yankee Hill Village, 8401 So. 33rd Apt. 414, Lincoln, NE 68516.

Lots of Love, Your Family

