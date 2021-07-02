Celebrate 90 years!
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Authorities believe heavy fog Tuesday morning may have contributed to a crash that killed two people in Jefferson County.
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
- Updated
Two people were arrested on outstanding warrants after Beatrice police recognized the driver of a car in east Beatrice.
- Updated
In the middle of baseball season this year, a local couple stepped up to the plate at Fuller Baseball Field in Pickrell and exchanged wedding …
- Updated
Authorities have released the identity of the driver killed in a Jefferson County crash Tuesday morning.
At the time of the crash, visibility was low due to heavy fog in the area.
- Updated
Six weeks of fundraising paid off as six candidates in the Mr. or Ms. Homesteader competition raised the most money ever during the event for …
- Updated
A Beatrice man was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop on Saturday.
Quentin Bowen, who lives in Richardson County, spent a week in the hospital and still has not fully recovered nearly a month and a half after first getting sick.
NC man who accidentally gave 3-month-old tequila and exposed her to cocaine gets suspended sentence, probation
A 61-year-old grandfather didn't realize he was putting tequila in his granddaughter's formula, a prosecutor said. The man and his wife later took the child to a hospital.