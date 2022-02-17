Plymouth – West End Farm near Plymouth is excited to join other CSA farms across the country to celebrate CSA Week, a national event taking place from February 20th through February 26th to promote CSA (Community Supported Agriculture). CSA is a farm membership system that allows consumers to sign up to receive a season’s worth of a farm’s products every week. Along with getting to enjoy fresh, delicious, and local food, being a CSA member is an excellent way to support and get to know your local farmers.

CSA Week is the most popular time of the year to sign-up for a CSA subscription. It’s also a week to celebrate local food and the farms that produce it. The CSA model has been growing ever since it came to the U.S. in the 1980s. It’s a win-win model for farmers and consumers. When consumers sign up for a CSA membership, their financial support helps farmers prepare for the growing season. They then receive fresh, high-quality fruits and vegetables weekly throughout the growing season. There has never been a better time to connect with fresh local food while helping to make our local food systems and communities more resilient.

Farmer Katie Jantzen said, “Especially in light of the ongoing pandemic, being part of a CSA allows people to feel confident about where their food is coming from, and feel good about supporting a local farm. We love the CSA model because it allows us to connect directly to the people who eat our food.”

If you would like to celebrate CSA week and support West End Farm, sign up to become a CSA member for the 2022 season.

“We still have some spots available for the upcoming season,” said Jantzen. “To learn more and sign up, visit the farm website at www.westendfarmne.com.”

West End Farm is a family operation near Plymouth, Nebraska. It is run by Katie Jantzen, a fifth generation farmer. The farm operates under a CSA (community supported agriculture) model, allowing customers to subscribe for a season of produce and receive a box of fresh, in-season vegetables throughout the season. The farm raises over 51 different kinds of vegetables, fruit, berries, and herbs, and also sells eggs, honey, baked goods, and jams.

