Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with Homestead

On Sunday, Nov. 7 Homestead National Historical Park will present a program celebrating Native American Heritage Month. This program will take place at the Homestead Education Center at 2 p.m. Join Homestead National Historical Park’s historian Jonathan Fairchild for a history lesson to learn about the many National Park Service sites that honor Native American history, the history of Nebraska and Great Plains Indians, the impact of the Homestead Act upon Native Americans, as well as the story of Chief Standing Bear.

The stories and heritage of the first peoples that inhabited this land run deeply. Ancestral homelands from Maine to Hawaii, from Alaska to Puerto Rico, maintain their cultural identity. Many of these homelands intersect closely with national parks due to geography, history, and culture. The National Park Service is committed to working with Native Americans, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians to preserve native cultural heritage and to celebrate tribal cultures. “We are very excited to offer this opportunity for visitors to learn about the culture and traditions of Native Americans in celebration of Native American heritage month,” said Acting Superintendent Tim Colyer. “We hope to see you on Sunday, Nov.7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Education Center.”

November has been celebrated as “Native American Heritage Month” every year since being designated by Congress in 1990. We encourage visitors to come to the Homestead Heritage Center following the program to learn about the peoples who were the original inhabitants, explorers, and settlers of North America – Native Americans. Not able to make it out to the park in person? You can also learn more on the park website, or you can contact us at home_information@nps.gov or at (402)223-3514. For more information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402)223-3514.

Homestead National Historical Park has exciting digital content going up daily.

