Celebrate Public Lands Day at Homestead

On Saturday, Sept. 26, the monument will host a series of nature discovery walks with Natural Resource Specialist Jesse Bolli. These walks are free and fun for all ages! During the walks, visitors are encouraged to engage in citizen science by helping the park to search for and take photographs of plants, insects, birds, and animals with their cell phones to be uploaded to iNaturalist so the species can be identified and archived into the future. Each walk begins and ends at the Homestead Education Center. The schedule for the nature walks is as follows: