Celebrate Public Lands Day at Homestead

Celebrate National Public Lands Day at your local National Park Service site: Homestead National Monument of America.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, the monument will host a series of nature discovery walks with Natural Resource Specialist Jesse Bolli. These walks are free and fun for all ages! During the walks, visitors are encouraged to engage in citizen science by helping the park to search for and take photographs of plants, insects, birds, and animals with their cell phones to be uploaded to iNaturalist so the species can be identified and archived into the future. Each walk begins and ends at the Homestead Education Center. The schedule for the nature walks is as follows:
8 a.m. Bird Walk
10 a.m. Plant Walk
1 p.m. Insect Walk
National Public Lands Day was established in 1994 and is celebrated every year on the fourth Saturday of September. Public Lands Day celebrates the connection between people and green spaces in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages the use of open space for education, recreation, and general health.
Remember, Homestead National Monument of America has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2020. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNM) and Facebook (Homestead National Monument of America).
