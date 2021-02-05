Celebrating history near FIlley

Elijah Filley chose this time to build his barn. Masons, carpenters, and farmers from Beatrice, Blue Springs and Tecumseh came seeking work. Preferences were given to men who lived in the “community.”

The rough sketch plan of the three-story limestone barn included “doors at the east end of the lower floor for livestock to enter and a door in the west end of the second floor large enough to drive in with a load of hay.

The laborers, materials and process of building the barn are recorded with detail. The cost of the barn was recorded as approximately $3,500 in one source, however, noted to be $5,000 in another.

It was stated that one of the workers remarked, “It ought to last at least a hundred years.”

In addition to being an accomplished farmer, Elijah Filley operated Filley Freight Service, which continued even after the arrival of the train at Beatrice in 1876. He also served as a member of the Nebraska House of Representatives from 1880 to 1881, and as a member of the Nebraska Senate from 1882 to 1883.

Elijah Filley died in 1920. His wife died in 1932.

The farm was purchased by Thomas Pedersen, and his son, Elmer, in 1937.