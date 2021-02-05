Celebrating history near FIlley

The Elijah Filley Stone Barn is located two miles southwest of Filley, and has a lengthy and detailed history. The barn is the largest limestone bank barn in Nebraska.
Elijah Filley was twenty-eight years old in 1867 when he traveled from Livingston County, Illinois with his wife, Emma; sons Fitch and Hiram, and his father Ammi. While other homesteaders in the area had settled in the Blue River Valley and on the bottom lands along the creeks, Elijah and Ammi were the first two upland homesteads taken in Gage County.
Instead of living in sod house or dug-out, as most early settlers, the family lived in a tent through the summer. Elijah and Emma quarried the stone and burned the lime, building stone walls around the tent. After adding a roof, the family lived in the one room during the first winter and added additional rooms the following summer. It was given the name “Cottage Hill Farm,"
“In August of 1874 the price of wheat dropped to seventy cents, oats to fifty cents, and corn had risen to seventy-cents. Farmers were reducing livestock numbers and covered wagons from the counties farther west were passing through Beatrice nearly every day. The outlook was not improving," wrote Dr. H Clyde Filley in the book, "Their Hopes Were High."
Grasshoppers were the deciding factor that caused many discouraged early pioneers to go back East. Those that chose to remain needed work.
Elijah Filley chose this time to build his barn. Masons, carpenters, and farmers from Beatrice, Blue Springs and Tecumseh came seeking work. Preferences were given to men who lived in the “community.”
The rough sketch plan of the three-story limestone barn included “doors at the east end of the lower floor for livestock to enter and a door in the west end of the second floor large enough to drive in with a load of hay.
The laborers, materials and process of building the barn are recorded with detail. The cost of the barn was recorded as approximately $3,500 in one source, however, noted to be $5,000 in another.
It was stated that one of the workers remarked, “It ought to last at least a hundred years.”
In addition to being an accomplished farmer, Elijah Filley operated Filley Freight Service, which continued even after the arrival of the train at Beatrice in 1876. He also served as a member of the Nebraska House of Representatives from 1880 to 1881, and as a member of the Nebraska Senate from 1882 to 1883.
Elijah Filley died in 1920. His wife died in 1932.
The farm was purchased by Thomas Pedersen, and his son, Elmer, in 1937.
On April 11, 1977, the barn was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Filley Stone Barn and just over three acres, plus $10,000 for restoration were willed to the Gage County Historical Society in 1978 by Edwin Pedersen.
With weather wear and various owners, neglect and usage had taken their toll. In 1979, an extensive study was made and plans for a restoration project was chaired by Don Fitzwater, a Gage County Historical Society member.
During the re-construction, the entire east wall and a portion of the north wall gave way.
A Facebook post on Nebraska Through the Lens page, Verne Henzel, noted that he grew up three miles east of the Elijah Filley Stone Barn.
“It was a dilapidated building until this beautiful landmark was placed on the National Historic Register in the late 1970’s and saved,” posted Henzel.
Gagner Restoration in Lincoln, Nebraska rebuilt the barn using original stones and matching limestone from an old store building in Blue Springs which was donated. The walls were replaced and restoration completed in approximately 1982.
An additional 20 acres were added in 1986.
The Filley Stone Barn is typically the site of a Harvest Festival with demonstrations in corn picking, a blacksmith and other displays.
Local artists and photographers also use the barn as a subject regularly.