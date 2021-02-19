CEO of Beatrice Community Hospital reflects on last year

“With the unified command, really the focus we had was that we wanted these to be community decisions, not just the hospital doing something and the school doing something, but really the community with the common goal of knocking down the virus,” she said. “That was kind of enjoyable, if you could say that, how we came together and worked for the common good.”

Haraldson added he’s happy to see numbers of COVID-19 cases dropping, after a steady rise leading to the holiday season.

“It really led us with the challenges to look at things a little bit differently,” he said. “We partnered with the state related to testing with Test Nebraska. We as a community contracted with that and really got busy probably around August through the end of the year when we started seeing test numbers go up. They were really up in November and December. By the end of January we did almost 10,000 tests for COVID, just out of our facility and what we did as a partner with Test Nebraska.”

Haraldson said last week the figure was at 9,700 tests given, and the number would likely surpass 10,000 in February. He said it’s impressive how quickly people reacted to COVID-19, with testing and also for hospitals that had to make quick changes to care for patients.