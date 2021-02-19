CEO of Beatrice Community Hospital reflects on last year

Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center had a challenging year in 2020 as it worked to best handle local cases of COVID-19.
The pandemic posed numerous challenges across the globe and in rural communities alike, from treatment and keeping medical workers safe to helping with vaccinations and testing.
Richard Haraldson, CEO of Beatrice Community Hospital, said he’s proud not only of how BCH handled the situation, but how the community came together.
“2020 for us, quite frankly, was the year of COVID and of course that impact was in early February when we were seeing it and then we made changes to our visitations and some of those things,” he said. “We appreciate if people were not always accepting it with cheers and hoorays at least understanding what we were trying to do is really bend that curve so we could manage any kind of outbreak in the community. I think people understood that… One of the best things to come out of this was the partnership to make sure we were having at least good conversations about what we should do. Not everybody agrees, but I thought that partnership and sense of community was really good.”
Diane Vicars, BCH Senior Executive with Marketing Communications at BCH, seconded that sentiment, saying that the various community groups that worked to slow the spread of the virus did so by working together.
“With the unified command, really the focus we had was that we wanted these to be community decisions, not just the hospital doing something and the school doing something, but really the community with the common goal of knocking down the virus,” she said. “That was kind of enjoyable, if you could say that, how we came together and worked for the common good.”
Haraldson added he’s happy to see numbers of COVID-19 cases dropping, after a steady rise leading to the holiday season.
“It really led us with the challenges to look at things a little bit differently,” he said. “We partnered with the state related to testing with Test Nebraska. We as a community contracted with that and really got busy probably around August through the end of the year when we started seeing test numbers go up. They were really up in November and December. By the end of January we did almost 10,000 tests for COVID, just out of our facility and what we did as a partner with Test Nebraska.”
Haraldson said last week the figure was at 9,700 tests given, and the number would likely surpass 10,000 in February. He said it’s impressive how quickly people reacted to COVID-19, with testing and also for hospitals that had to make quick changes to care for patients.
“For something that we knew nothing about until a year ago, I think it’s amazing how we ramped up not only partnering with the state, but also our ability to add things to the equipment we had,” Haraldson said. “A big part of that was how we would take care of people when they found out they were sick and needed health care. We really went to work making sure we had the ventilators and setting up rooms. At the height of this in mid-November we had 14 beds that were available to take care of COVID patients and for a stretch in there had those 14 beds full. We took care of 79 total people November through January. That’s amazing. For a critical access hospital, I don’t know if another critical access hospital took care of that many people in the state.”
He added when all the beds were filled, there were instances when patients had to be transferred to another hospital for care.
Currently, BCH has four rooms dedicated for treating COVID-19 with the ability to quickly add another four. Haraldson said hospitalization rates have been on the decline along with the overall positivity rate in the state, but extra rooms can be added if a spike occurs.
Last week there was one single patient at BCH for COVID-19, and at one point the hospital went around 10 days without a patient being treated for the virus.
As of last week, Haraldson said 1,000 people had received a COVID-19 vaccination.
“To have 1,000 done, I can’t believe how quickly that’s going and we were using ages 75 and older as our main target area,” he said. “This week we got an extra 300 doses and so we have 500 we’re doing this week. The week before it was 380 and the first week was right at 120. Our numbers change on what we get, and that’s gone pretty good. Every vaccine gets us one step closer to getting back to normal.”
Additionally, 127 people received monoclonal antibody infusion treatments aimed to keep patients out of the hospital.
Haraldson stressed it was a team effort by the community, and especially BCH staff, to accommodate patients during the pandemic. Job duties were shifted and people were pulled from different departments to help on the floor.
The topic of requiring face masks has been a contested one across the nation. Haraldson thinks even if people don’t believe masks work, they’re at least putting the pandemic at the front of everyone’s mind.
“For us the mask part of it, we want it on the top of people’s minds,” Haraldson said. “We never want to get into the ethical rights, all we want to do is to try to contain this. Even if all the mask did was serve as a reminder to keep your distance, wash your hands and all of those things like staying home and staying out of groups, that helped us bend that curve. We still hear it and have to have more conversations as we get more and more people vaccinated.”
Caring for COVID-19 patients was a challenge across the nation as health care providers adapted, and Haraldson added ensuring other patients were still able to receive care was its own challenge.
“How to maintain taking care of COVID patients was one thing, but also people with chronic diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes and pulmonary issues,” he said. “We were trying to balance the COVID side of things along with our regular needs, and that has not always been easy. We were really just trying to balance and there were so many factors of trying to manage what’s going on in the state. We were trying to juggle all those balls, and there are so many things we need to be here and be available for to balance.”
Haraldson isn’t sure when the changes made in the last year will end, and expects some trends to continue for the foreseeable future. One example being a rise in the popularity of telehealth.
COVID-19 has been at the forefront of everyone’s mind at the hospital, but that hasn’t stopped progress in other areas.
During the past year BCH has continued with physician recruitment, and hired an additional pediatrician who will start this summer to meet a growing demand. Two family medicine physicians were hired who will begin this fall.
The hospital merged Internal Medicine and Community Medical into one clinic, called Beatrice Family & Internal Medicine, on the second floor of the hospital in April.
Outreach clinics have been expanded, and OB-GYN satellite clinics were added in Fairbury and Tecumseh in October. A wound clinic nurse now has a monthly clinic in the Pawnee City hospital.
Dr. Meredith Decker joined the Behavioral Health Team as a full-time psychologist serving GCMC and Wymore clinic patients, and Dr. Kimberly Hill was honored with an ambassador award from the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska.
Overall, Haraldson said he’s pleased with how the hospital handled a challenging year.
“I want to thank the community for its support and the outpouring we got of people making masks and helping, the list is so long,” he said. “People in the community were giving us hand sanitizer, buying food for our providers and then of course the cards and ‘thank yous.’ I use the word amazing a lot, but I am just overwhelmed at how the community continues to come together when the need is out there.”