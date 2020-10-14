Chamber to host fall forum

Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce and Southeast Community College invite business and manufacturing leaders across the 15-county community college service area to attend the NE Chamber’s Fall Forum.

The forum will be held at 8 AM on Thursday, October 22, via Zoom webinar. There is no cost to attend. Featured speakers include NE Chamber President Bryan Slone, Blueprint Nebraska President Jim Smith, Southeast Community College President Paul Illich, and state legislators and legislative candidates in 2020. Register at web.nechamber.com/events.

Although it’s not the same format as the forums with Nebraska Chamber of Commerce have been in years past, Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director, Angie Bruna, looks forward to partnering with the online event. “It’s important for our community to take advantage of opportunities to be informed citizens, and this forum is one of those opportunities.”

Named “Straight Talk with State Leaders”, this year’s fall forums are designed to inspire community dialogue on economic development and workforce needs unique to each region. They also provide a forum for state and local chamber members to engage directly with local state legislators and legislative candidates as the 2020 General Election approaches.