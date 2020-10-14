Chamber to host fall forum

Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce and Southeast Community College invite business and manufacturing leaders across the 15-county community college service area to attend the NE Chamber’s Fall Forum.
The forum will be held at 8 AM on Thursday, October 22, via Zoom webinar. There is no cost to attend. Featured speakers include NE Chamber President Bryan Slone, Blueprint Nebraska President Jim Smith, Southeast Community College President Paul Illich, and state legislators and legislative candidates in 2020. Register at web.nechamber.com/events.
Although it’s not the same format as the forums with Nebraska Chamber of Commerce have been in years past, Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director, Angie Bruna, looks forward to partnering with the online event. “It’s important for our community to take advantage of opportunities to be informed citizens, and this forum is one of those opportunities.”
Named “Straight Talk with State Leaders”, this year’s fall forums are designed to inspire community dialogue on economic development and workforce needs unique to each region. They also provide a forum for state and local chamber members to engage directly with local state legislators and legislative candidates as the 2020 General Election approaches.
Dr. Paul Illich, SCC president, is excited to represent Southeast Community College during the virtual fall forum. “This is an incredibly exciting time for SCC as the College continues to modernize its facilities, processes, and programming to expand its capacity to produce a qualified workforce and to meet the diverse needs of its employers, students, and communities. I look forward to explaining how SCC is contributing to the economic development of the entire state.”
“The NE Chamber Fall Forums have been a time-honored tradition among state and local chamber members for years. In addition to offering valuable time with state leaders and candidates in an election year, they offer a chance for frank, two-way communication between Chamber members and leadership on the issues affecting business,” said Bryan Slone, NE Chamber president. “We just could not forego the Fall Forums due to the pandemic, so we reworked them into a model that is arguably even more compelling as we march toward economic recovery.”
The Nebraska Chamber is the largest, statewide business association and has proudly served as the voice of Nebraska’s business community to state leaders since 1912.
