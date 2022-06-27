 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Children's Hospital fundraiser planned

  • 0

The American Legion family supports Veteran’s with various projects and are also big supporters of many Children and Youth projects including Children’s Hospitals.

They generally have a walkathon, but this year are just raising funds for Children’s Hospital in Omaha. Children need specialized care and equipment that only children’s Hospitals can provide. Many children from our area are sent to the hospital in Omaha.

The American Legion’s ongoing commitment to improve the lives of children parallels the Children’s Miracle Networks mission.

Please consider helping the American Legion raise funds for Children’s Hospital. Any donations should be payable to Children’s Hospital and can be sent to American Legion Auxiliary in care of Marian Melcher, 701 Dorsey St., Beatrice NE, 68310

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News