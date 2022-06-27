Children's Hospital fundraiser planned

The American Legion family supports Veteran’s with various projects and are also big supporters of many Children and Youth projects including Children’s Hospitals.

They generally have a walkathon, but this year are just raising funds for Children’s Hospital in Omaha. Children need specialized care and equipment that only children’s Hospitals can provide. Many children from our area are sent to the hospital in Omaha.

The American Legion’s ongoing commitment to improve the lives of children parallels the Children’s Miracle Networks mission.

Please consider helping the American Legion raise funds for Children’s Hospital. Any donations should be payable to Children’s Hospital and can be sent to American Legion Auxiliary in care of Marian Melcher, 701 Dorsey St., Beatrice NE, 68310

