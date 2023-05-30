Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The American Legion family of Post #27 family is asking those interested in getting a little exercise to do so while improving a child’s life by participating in the twenty-third annual Miracle Miles for Kids walkathon Saturday, June 17, at the Veteran’s Club in Beatrice at 701 Dorsey St. Over $115,000 has been raised through these walks in Beatrice in twenty-two years.

Post #27 is one of 14,000 community-based posts who developed this event to help raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network-affiliated children’s hospitals, which includes Children’s Hospital of Omaha.

Hospitalized infants and children need unique pharmaceuticals and equipment engineered to work with their small statures. Skilled pediatric professionals armed with evolving treatments and expensive tools work to save more than 14 million children annually from life-threatening injuries, birth defects, cancer and other ailments.

To be able to afford to treat children, children’s hospitals require funding. Children’s Miracle Network is a nonprofit organization that raises money and awareness for its member hospitals. All contributions directly benefit hospitals, helping to buy up-to-date equipment, train staff, conduct life saving research, implement outreach programs and provide health care for children whose parents can’t afford to pay.

All donations received through this walkathon go directly to the nearest children’s hospital, which is the one in Omaha.

Those interested in the Miracle Mile for Kids Walkathon can pick up a registration form at the Veteran’s Club in Beatrice at 701 Dorsey St. Marian Melcher, Gina Weishahn and Nicole Weishahn as serving as Children and Youth chairs for 2023. Call Marian at 402 239-0746 for additional information or forms.

The day’s event will include refreshments, door prizes and entertainment. Registration will begin as early as 9 a.m. The opening ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. and the walk should begin at 10 a.m. There will be an award ceremony at 11:15 a.m. The walkathon is however far you want to walk.