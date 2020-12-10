Christmas concert returning to St. John Lutheran Church

The message of Christmas, interspersed with Christmas carols and songs in a variety of styles will be featured at “Another Contemporary Christmas with the St. John Sanctuary Band and Friends.” The concert, with limited in-person seating, will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 701 N. Sixth St., Beatrice on Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.
In consideration of current safety guidelines, in-person seating will be limited at each performance. Those wishing to attend in person will need to contact the church office to make reservations and will be required to wear masks while in the building, per local ordinance. Please call the church at 402-223-5268 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday to make reservations.
This year St. John is also partnering with News Channel Nebraska to provide an alternative to in-person attendance for this event. The Friday concert will be broadcast on News Channel Nebraska Television. The broadcast is made possible by the support of the family of Bonnie Saathoff, who are sponsoring it in her memory.
The St. John Sanctuary Band leads the weekly contemporary worship service at St. John Lutheran, and for this concert will include a full brass section and several additional vocalists. Musicians in the group include Dennis and Sara Dodge, Anna Erikson, John and Anna Francis, Scott, Jean, Nathan and John Spilker; and Nick Thompson, of Beatrice; Erin Blake of Odell, Matt Price of Pickrell, Eric Hansen of Plymouth; Julie Homolka of Western; Dave Kentopp and Jeff Patton of Lincoln; Paul Niedbalski of Schuyler; and Bruce Ericksen, Ponca.
“We are happy to be able to bring this concert together again in this year of uncertainties,” said Jean Spilker, Coordinator of Contemporary Worship at St. John. “Like everyone, we are holding our breath hoping to be able to provide this concert for even a small in-person audience. We are grateful to be able to provide the Friday concert virtually for those who prefer to experience it that way. We are hoping our faithful supporters in this community will tune in and are excited that we can expand our audience to way beyond the southeast Nebraska area. Our thanks go to the Saathoff family and NCN for making this part of the concert possible.”
Admission to the concert is free. A free-will offering will be accepted to benefit the Community Food Pantry and Emergency Services. NCN will also be providing an on-line giving opportunity for those viewing at home to contribute to their local food pantries.
