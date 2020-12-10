Christmas concert returning to St. John Lutheran Church

“We are happy to be able to bring this concert together again in this year of uncertainties,” said Jean Spilker, Coordinator of Contemporary Worship at St. John. “Like everyone, we are holding our breath hoping to be able to provide this concert for even a small in-person audience. We are grateful to be able to provide the Friday concert virtually for those who prefer to experience it that way. We are hoping our faithful supporters in this community will tune in and are excited that we can expand our audience to way beyond the southeast Nebraska area. Our thanks go to the Saathoff family and NCN for making this part of the concert possible.”