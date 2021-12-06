Christmas Concert returning to St. John Lutheran Church

The message of Christmas, interspersed with Christmas carols and songs in a variety of styles will be featured at “Another Contemporary Christmas with the St. John Sanctuary Band and Friends.” The concert will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 701 N 6th St., Beatrice on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m.

This holiday concert has been a local tradition since the mid-1990s and features the talents of musicians from St. John Church as well as friends from surrounding communities. The group includes Dennis and Sara Dodge, Anna Erikson, John and Anna Francis, Scott, Jean, Nathan and John Spilker; and Nick Thompson, of Beatrice; Erin Blake of Odell, Matt Price of Pickrell, Eric Hansen of Plymouth; Julie Homolka of Western; Dave Kentopp and Jeff Patton of Lincoln; and Paul Niedbalski of Schuyler.

Admission to the concert is free. A free-will offering will be accepted to benefit the Community Food Pantry and Emergency Services.

