Church celebrating 150 years

St. Peter's Lutheran Church (LCMS), rural Elk Creek, will observe 150 years of God's grace with two celebratory services the first weekend of June. Former pastor Rev. Dennis Heiden will preach at the 4 p.m. service on Saturday, June 5. The guest preacher at the Sunday 10 a.m. service will be Rev. Dr. Gregory Seltz, executive director of the Lutheran Center for Religious Liberty and former speaker of The Lutheran Hour radio program. A fellowship meal will follow both services.