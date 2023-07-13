In observance of the 135th anniversary of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Daykin, the congregation is inviting all former and present members, townspeople, and friends to attend their day of celebration on July 23rd which is exactly 135 years to the date of the signing of the article of incorporation of the church.

The theme for the 135th celebration is “The Church’s One Foundation.” For no man can lay a foundation other than the one which is laid, which is Jesus Christ. 1 Corinthians 3:11.

In honor of their 135th anniversary, a special thank offering will be divided and given to Orphan Grain Train and ELCA Disaster Relief.

The 10 a.m. service will begin with Assistant to the NE Synod Bishop, Pastor Heidi Wallace performing the service with Holy Communion being offered. We will honor and recognize former ministers of St. John of which Pastor Adix and his wife and son will be in attendance. He served from 1962-1965. Other recognitions will be members over 80 years of age and descendants of charter members.

Following the morning church service, a noon meal will be served at the Daykin Community Building to all members, visitors, and friends of the church. At this time, please RSVP for reservations to Kathy Houser @ 402-446-7407 by July 18th so enough food and seating will be available.

St. John Lutheran church has been a part of Daykin’s history since 1888. Records show services were held in May of that year. These first gatherings were held in a school known as “the German School.”

An organizational meeting was held on July 15, 1888, and a lengthy name was chosen… Evangelical Lutheran St. John Congregation of the Unaltered Augsburg Confession. Articles of Incorporation were signed on July 23, 1888, and later the new congregation became part of the American Lutheran synodical body. After a resolution was passed to erect a suitable church, construction began near the German School. The eventual cost was $1,100. Dedication took place in October of 1888 and in November of 1889, the congregation dedicated a cemetery one-half mile east of Daykin on land donated by August Drees, Sr.

Expansion continued during the early years. The first parsonage was purchased from Frederick Haake in 1895 for the sum of $150, and more ground for the cemetery was bought from Mr. Drees. In 1907, a plan to build a new home for the minister was finalized just north of the church. On August 16, 1914, a resolution was passed to purchase 2 and ½ lots from Henry Vienop for the sum of $250. Mr. J. Koest of Crete was contracted to build the new church for the sum of $7000 being dedicated on October 23 1915. The pipe organ was obtained at a cost of $1300 and dedicated on July 16, 1916.

In 1921, evening services in the English language were introduced as up until that time, the language had been exclusively German. In 1930, a basement on the south end was excavated to provide a Sunday School room. Realizing a need for more space, the digging out of the rest of the basement was finished in the spring of 1948.

During World War II, a son of the congregation, Melvin Drees, lost his life serving his country. The neon cross which glows atop the steeple was dedicated in his memory by his parents. St. John has since been called, “The Church with the Lighted Cross” which shines as a guiding light to those who travel through. A new parsonage was built in 1950 at a cost of $17,600 and completed in 1951.