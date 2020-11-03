City Council seats decided

Four seats were decided on the Beatrice City Council in the general election.

In the race for Ward 1, challenger Tim Fralin held a close 486-433 vote lead over incumbent Phil Cook with the early results. Combined with election day totals, Fralin's lead advanced to a 744-564 vote.

Cook is ceding his position on the council.

Fralin said that with Cook's experience, he was not surprised that the election was close.

"I'm just thankful for everybody who showed up to vote, not only for the city council, but for all of the city, county, state and national elections,"Fralin said. "It's why people have fought and served our country for all this time, to give them a right to vote...I'm glad the voters in the first ward selected me, and gave me the opportunity to get there and see what we can do, see if I can make a few changes."

Fralin works at Neapco Components as the warehouse logistics and distribution manager, and is also involved with several area sports groups and in the Leadership Beatrice advisory board through the Chamber of Commerce. He said a project he wants to target first is cleaning up facilities around the community, notably the dilapidated buildings in downtown Beatrice.