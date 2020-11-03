City Council seats decided

Four seats were decided on the Beatrice City Council in the general election.
In the race for Ward 1, challenger Tim Fralin held a close 486-433 vote lead over incumbent Phil Cook with the early results. Combined with election day totals, Fralin's lead advanced to a 744-564 vote.
Cook is ceding his position on the council.
Fralin said that with Cook's experience, he was not surprised that the election was close.
"I'm just thankful for everybody who showed up to vote, not only for the city council, but for all of the city, county, state and national elections,"Fralin said. "It's why people have fought and served our country for all this time, to give them a right to vote...I'm glad the voters in the first ward selected me, and gave me the opportunity to get there and see what we can do, see if I can make a few changes."
Fralin works at Neapco Components as the warehouse logistics and distribution manager, and is also involved with several area sports groups and in the Leadership Beatrice advisory board through the Chamber of Commerce. He said a project he wants to target first is cleaning up facilities around the community, notably the dilapidated buildings in downtown Beatrice.
"Do I think the city council needs to pay, or the City of Beatrice needs to pay every time? Absolutely not," Fralin said. "There's property owners, and we'll find a way to hold them accountable."
In Ward 3, incumbent Richard Kerr held an overall 517-410 vote lead over challenger Caleb Sabatka.
After this term, Kerr will have been on the council for a total of 26 years.
Kerr said previously that he likes serving the people he represents in Ward 3, and that he’d like to see improvements made downtown.
"I'm going to continue doing what I've done for the last 22 years," Kerr said. "My voice is their voice, always has been. We'll keep doing the work."
Kerr said that a project he wants to address promptly is improving residences around town.
"Nobody likes looking out their side window and seeing three or four junk cars, and a bunch of other junk sitting there across the fence," Kerr said. "I think it's about time that we maybe fire up the cleanup a little bit again."
In Ward 4, Gary Barnard was finished with 867 votes to 526 votes for Brian Rix.
Rix is a political newcomer while Barnard has previously served on the Gage County Board of Supervisors.
"I will represent all the people, whether they voted for me or didn't, because that's what we're supposed to do," Barnard said.
Barnard said between now until he's sworn in, he plans to do research about the council's proposed idea that the city undertake its own garbage collection services.
"I personally have never had a problem with the service, and I can't find anyone that ever has," Barnard said. "But there could be other issues that I don't know about...As a former elected person in Gage County, as a county supervisor some years ago, I was always prepared and trying to be prepared so when an issue came up, I could talk about it reasonably."
Ward 2 incumbent Ted Fairbanks ran unopposed in this election.
