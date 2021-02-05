Clatonia couple diversifies business

With the onset of COVID-19, a Clatonia couple decided they needed to diversify their income.
Corey Neukirch and Chesa Henkel began offering two new services.
“The truck was available at a price that we couldn’t turn it down and with my background, it seemed like a good idea,” said Neukirch. “Deven Creek Hauling, LLC will haul sand, gravel, rock, and dirt. We work with the customer."
Since Neukirch continues to work at a construction job, Henkel completed the testing process for the CDL and drives the truck as needed.
“It was an involved process, but I’m finally licensed,” said Henkel. “It’s not a lot more difficult than driving a truck and trailer.”
Henkel and Neukirch also own Deven Creek Shetlands. Henkel usually attends horse shows around the country.
“Most all of the shows were cancelled this year because of Covid, but that gave us more time to work on the businesses,” said Henkel.
Neukirch also offers skid loader work like pasture clearing and indoor/outdoor arena work.
“A lot of our business comes from the horse world,” said Neukirch.
“That’s really how we got started with the PEMF Therapy too,” said Henkel.
Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy (PEMF) is a repairative therapy using magnetic “waives of energy” to help promote cell re-growth. It is used with humans, horses and other small animals.
“We were going to a friend’s stable that had machine. We had seen it work for horses that had injuries and started sitting on the pad for pain we were having because of arthritis and old injuries,” said Henkel. “We started looking at the research behind PEMF and decided to invest in a machine which was costly, but we knew it worked."
Research on PEMF notes that the therapy acts as a battery charger for cells.
“By inducing a mild electrical magnetic current into damaged cells, PEMF therapy slows or stops the release of pain and inflammatory mediators, increases blood flow of the cells, and re-establishes normal cell interaction. With reduced inflammation, pain decreases, energy increases, and faster tissue healing occurs.” (Pulse for Health)
Veterinarians, chiropractors and other professionals have credited PEMF therapy with the healing of wounds, sprains, burns, and organ health. The FDA has approved the therapy for treatment in depression.
Henkel said she takes her machine to several stables for monthly treatments for some of the horses.
“I usually charge $30 for a thirty-minute session on humans or animals, depending on location. Some people will come to my house or bring their animals to the farm on the way to an event, like a horse cutting competition,” said Henkel. “I’ve used the machine on sheep, hogs, horses, and dogs.