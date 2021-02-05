Clatonia couple diversifies business

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy (PEMF) is a repairative therapy using magnetic “waives of energy” to help promote cell re-growth. It is used with humans, horses and other small animals.

“We were going to a friend’s stable that had machine. We had seen it work for horses that had injuries and started sitting on the pad for pain we were having because of arthritis and old injuries,” said Henkel. “We started looking at the research behind PEMF and decided to invest in a machine which was costly, but we knew it worked."

Research on PEMF notes that the therapy acts as a battery charger for cells.

“By inducing a mild electrical magnetic current into damaged cells, PEMF therapy slows or stops the release of pain and inflammatory mediators, increases blood flow of the cells, and re-establishes normal cell interaction. With reduced inflammation, pain decreases, energy increases, and faster tissue healing occurs.” (Pulse for Health)

Veterinarians, chiropractors and other professionals have credited PEMF therapy with the healing of wounds, sprains, burns, and organ health. The FDA has approved the therapy for treatment in depression.

Henkel said she takes her machine to several stables for monthly treatments for some of the horses.