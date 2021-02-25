Closing the digital divide

The Nebraska Regional Officials Council (NROC) announces the launch of a statewide broadband mapping initiative. Every Nebraskan is encouraged to partake in the one-minute speed test from any internet-enabled device, including cell phones. Speed data will provide decision makers a better understanding of where internet accessibility is limited or not available, and where speeds are not meeting the needs of today’s users.

The purpose of this initiative is to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas. The captured information will provide statistically sound data that can be used by communities, counties, and key stakeholders as they plan for broadband infrastructure expansion or enhancement projects. “Results from this study will give local and state officials a better understanding of where underserved and unserved Nebraska residents are,” NROC’s President CJ Poltack noted. “Furthermore, it will allow the state to align with Governor Rickett’s legislative priority of improving broadband services for the entire state.”

Individuals are encouraged to take the free test at https://www.speedtestne.org. Participation by everyone is essential and no personal information will be collected. Repeated speed tests by the same users are encouraged during the two-year initiative in order to better capture variations in internet speeds and collect more statistically valid data.