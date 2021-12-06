'Clue: On Stage' auditions at Community Players

Community Players, in Beatrice, will hold auditions for the hilarious murder mystery, “Clue: On Stage” Dec. 13 and 14 beginning at 7 p.m. Auditions will be held at the Players Theater, 412 Ella St., Beatrice.

The show requires a flexible cast of approximately 5 men and 5 women. All those auditioning will be asked to read from the script. Anyone interested in auditioning is encouraged to sign up for an audition slot on-line (beatricecommunityplayers.com/auditions). The show will perform Feb. 11-13, 18-20.

Based on the popular board game and movie adaptation, “Clue: On Stage” follows the iconic oddballs of Boddy Manor as they attempt to solve their host’s mysterious murder, all while the body count keeps hilariously adding up. Community Players’ Associate Artistic Director, Tyler Rinne, will direct the production.

The theater is currently hiring stage management for this production. Please visit beatricecommunityplayers.com/jobs for more information and to apply. Community Players auditions are open to anyone, and there is no charge to participate in the cast or crew of a regular season show. All members of the shows cast and crew are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to auditions. Individuals interested in participating in a production crew, such as set painting, lights, set construction, costumes, or makeup are encouraged to contact the theater or fill out an online volunteer application form at the theater’s web site.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0