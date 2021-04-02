Colon cancer screening available

Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest form of cancer in the United States, affecting men and women of all racial and ethnic groups. Undergoing screening, especially for those ages 50 or older, can stop cancer before it starts or identify it easy enough to provide the best prognosis for recovery.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant decrease in colon cancer screening, threatening to reverse years of progress toward early detection and treatment of the disease. In 2020, there were an estimated 1.7 million missed colonoscopies nationwide as four out of every 10 Americans delayed or avoided medical care during the pandemic because of concerns about COVID-19.

As a member of The Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force and the Nebraska Cancer Coalition, Beatrice Community Hospital primary care providers are encouraging all individuals to start a conversation about getting screened.

There are multiple safe, affordable options available for screening, including free, at-home test kits available statewide.

BCH has created an information sheet to aid in the conversation with family members and primary care providers. The information sheet can be found on the hospital website at https://beatricecommunityhospital.com/coloncancer. Or call the Marketing Department at 402-223-7217 to have a copy of the information sheet mailed to you.

