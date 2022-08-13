Combining fun and fitness

FAIRBURY -- Twenty-seven students entering third to sixth grade attended the Fun and Fitness workshop at the Jefferson County Health and Life Burkley Fitness Center in Fairbury on Thursday afternoon.

Jen Johnson, Director of the Burkley Fitness Center Manager, said the event aimed to get youth involved in the fitness movement early in life.

“We are working to bring about a positive relationship between kids and movement, creating healthy habits at a young age that can and will continue throughout life,” Johnson said.

"We want to build a foundation of fun and functional movement. There is a higher chance of kids continuing with healthy habits the earlier they start."

On Aug. 4, grades K-2 worked through balance games, obstacle courses, flexibility moves, different types of squats, tempo pushups and games of speed. Twenty-two youth participated.

The third to sixth graders learned about different lifting techniques and mechanics. They practiced dumbbell movements, standard bar lifts and Olympic lifting.

They also learned proper squatting form, pushups, lunges and burpees.

The students also had an obstacle course, dodge ball and a healthy snack.

Eli Rogers, a participant, said he had fun and was learning a lot.

Ellie Livingston, a Senior at Fairbury High School and leader of Jeffs Gone M.A.D, said she has enjoyed being a part of this opportunity for the youth at the Fitness Center.

“It’s been fun to see so many youth participate,” said Livingston.

Johnson said the Burkley Fitness Center has been overwhelmed with the support of the community for kid centered events and is planning to create more opportunities for involvement in the future.