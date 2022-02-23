 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Comedy tour coming to Beatrice

Stone Hollow Brewing Company will present the Clean Jokes for Regular Folks comedy tour, taking place at Stone Hollow Brewing, 301 Court St, Beatrice, NE 68310 on March 14, 2022 at 7 p.m.

The Clean Jokes for Regular Folks comedy tour is a nationally touring stand up comedy show produced by Denver, CO based comedians Edward Bell, Austin Black, and Ben Dailey. The show features only clean comedy, meaning there is no use of curse words or uncomfortable topics.

Tickets to the event are $10. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite at StoneHollowComedy.eventbrite.com

“We’re excited to bring this show to Nebraska. It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.” said comedian Ben Dailey. “We can’t wait to share a night of laughs with a new audience.”

Stone Hollow Brewing Company is a production brewery and tap house located in Beatrice, Nebraska. They offer quality & adventurous beer in a unique setting.

