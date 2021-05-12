Kylie Vontz

Years in nursing: 12
Specialty/department: registered nurse
Why did you choose to become a nurse?
Back when I was in high school, we had CNA classes we could take where we could leave the high school and go to college and take the class. I just liked taking care of my grandparents. My grandpa had had his kidney removed, and the people that took care of him, I wanted to impact somebody’s life like that. So I got my CNA and moved on from there.
How has COVID-19 impacted the last year?
My past year has really been affected. I haven’t seen much of my family like I normally do. Especially working back in the COVID unit, I kind of stayed away from everybody just so everybody was safe. So just a lot of staying at home. We would have to take showers here, so sometimes I would get home late, and wouldn’t see as much of my kids. And a lot more stress here at work.
What’s one fact about you people would be surprised to know?
I don’t eat bread. I do not like bread. That usually shocks people.
What’s one thing you wish people understood about nurses?
We are here to help them. Sometimes, I feel like they think we’re picking on them, or trying to make them do things when they don’t feel well, but really we have their best interest at heart. We want them to get better, and we want them to succeed and get home. It’d be nice if everybody understood that we are on their side and on their team. We’re rooting for them and we want what’s best for them.
What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse in the last year?
Working back in the COVID unit, with these patients with a disease we have never seen before. They are declining and improving and declining again, and there’s just so many changes. Not only are we trying to do things to help them, but their family members aren’t here to be with them, so we’re kind of having to play that role too. So nurse, and also give them a shoulder to cry on, somebody to root them on. And then finding ways to allow them to visit with their family members when they’re not here, like video chatting and stuff. So I would say that’s probably been one of the hardest things of my last year.
How do you relieve stress after a busy week?
I play with my kids.
What are your hobbies or interests?
Not really. I wish I did. I wish I scrapbooked. I think that’d be a fun hobby, but I don’t have the time for it. My kids keep me busy.
What’s your favorite thing about being a nurse?
Meeting people and making an impact on their lives. Especially in this small-town hospital, you can always find a common denominator. They know somebody that you know, or they knew your parents or your grandparents. So it’s kind of nice to make that connection and help them get better.