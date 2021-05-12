Kylie Vontz

We are here to help them. Sometimes, I feel like they think we’re picking on them, or trying to make them do things when they don’t feel well, but really we have their best interest at heart. We want them to get better, and we want them to succeed and get home. It’d be nice if everybody understood that we are on their side and on their team. We’re rooting for them and we want what’s best for them.

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse in the last year?

Working back in the COVID unit, with these patients with a disease we have never seen before. They are declining and improving and declining again, and there’s just so many changes. Not only are we trying to do things to help them, but their family members aren’t here to be with them, so we’re kind of having to play that role too. So nurse, and also give them a shoulder to cry on, somebody to root them on. And then finding ways to allow them to visit with their family members when they’re not here, like video chatting and stuff. So I would say that’s probably been one of the hardest things of my last year.

How do you relieve stress after a busy week?

I play with my kids.

What are your hobbies or interests?