Community Blood Bank visit planned

FAIRBURY – The next Nebraska Community Bloodbank blood drive will be held on Monday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the mobile unit in the parking lot of JCH&L Fairbury Clinic, 825 22nd St.

All types are needed. Giving blood is giving a gift of life. Nebraska Community Bloodbank is Jefferson Community Health & Life’s blood supplier, and the two organizations partner for blood drives in Fairbury to save lives.

Each donor will receive a free medium Dunkin’ Donuts coffee and have a chance to win free coffee for a year.

Masks are required on the bloodmobile. Appointments are recommended. To make an appointment, call JCH&L Outpatient Services at 402-729-6851, or visit NCBB.org/searchdrives and use sponsor code JCHC.

With iDonate you can save time by completing your health history on line ahead of your bloodmobile visit. To get started, visit mbc.org/iDonate

